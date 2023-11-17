Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 485.40 ($5.96).
Get Our Latest Research Report on BAB
Babcock International Group Stock Down 6.1 %
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently -42,857.14%.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.