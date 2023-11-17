Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 485.40 ($5.96).

BAB opened at GBX 395.20 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5,645.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 433 ($5.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently -42,857.14%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

