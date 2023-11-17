BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $58,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Raymond James started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.21 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

