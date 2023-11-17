Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$6.95 and last traded at C$7.05. 931,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,485,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.