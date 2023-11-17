Birkenstock Holding plc’s (NYSE:BIRK) Quiet Period To Expire on November 20th

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, November 20th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. During Birkenstock’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

NYSE BIRK opened at $42.21 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

