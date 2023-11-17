BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $89,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.