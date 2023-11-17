BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $56.06 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -233.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.