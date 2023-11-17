BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYI opened at $36.48 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector.

