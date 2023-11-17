Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boxlight in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

