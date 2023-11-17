Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$285.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$271.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
