Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

