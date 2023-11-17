Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $38.44

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,625,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 189,649 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIP opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.