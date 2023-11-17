Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Celestica stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $29,939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $11,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

