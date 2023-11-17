Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $82.57

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

