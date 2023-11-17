Brokerages Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2,325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 360,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

