Brokerages Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) PT at $21.94

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 2.06. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
