Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT at $48.25

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.47.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 11,074.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 153.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

