Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $56.07

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.07.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Newmont by 15.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 816,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 81.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

