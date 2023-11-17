Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$46.00

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNC. Desjardins lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of SNC opened at C$42.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

