Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $29.60

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,142,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

