Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, VP Alexander Popov acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $487,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 109.63%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.