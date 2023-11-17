Brokers Offer Predictions for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $155,547.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,800. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

