Brokers Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

MUR opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

