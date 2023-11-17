Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HOM.U

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.21 and a one year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$384.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,600.00. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.