Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
View Our Latest Report on HOM.U
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,600.00. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.