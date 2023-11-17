BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of HOM.UN stock opened at C$14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.32. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.09 and a twelve month high of C$20.32.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

