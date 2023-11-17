CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $30,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CAE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAE opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.