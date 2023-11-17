Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

