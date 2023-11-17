California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

