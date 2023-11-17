California Public Employees Retirement System Has $30.67 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of Western Union worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

