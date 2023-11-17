California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.