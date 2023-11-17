California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.89 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

