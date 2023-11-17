California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.46 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,422 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.47% of Dropbox worth $43,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.46 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

