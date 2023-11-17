California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

