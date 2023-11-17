California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,660 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MongoDB worth $39,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

