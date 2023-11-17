California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 99,532 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Datadog worth $39,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $95,013,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.26, a P/E/G ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,822 shares of company stock worth $73,195,363. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

