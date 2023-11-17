Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 99,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Global Payments by 115.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $12,374,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.3 %

GPN opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

