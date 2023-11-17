Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $168.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.