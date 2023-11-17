Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1,715.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

