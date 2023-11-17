Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.31 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

