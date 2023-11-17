Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 11,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BILL were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,034,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,034,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

