Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $160.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,605 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

