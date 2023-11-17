Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7,049.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

