Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

