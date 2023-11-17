Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.92 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $29,982,845. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Down 3.4 %

PCTY stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.56.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

