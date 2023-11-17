Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 143.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $185.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $21.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.