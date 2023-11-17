Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,450 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

View Our Latest Report on iQIYI

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.