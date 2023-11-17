Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 113,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 945,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 567,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

