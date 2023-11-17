Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $948,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,741 shares of company stock worth $13,483,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

