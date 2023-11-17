Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 102,800 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UiPath were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,228,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.