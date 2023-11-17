Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 15,200 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.22, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

