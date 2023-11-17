Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 72,700 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

